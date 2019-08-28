As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose, Sfmg Increased Holding by $1.39 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $1.10 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 16,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 483,067 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, down from 499,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 18,993 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 113,117 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,692 shares to 798,308 shares, valued at $74.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,919 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Covr Financial Technologies and Envestnet MoneyGuide Expand MoneyGuideElite Collaboration for Financial Advisors – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,916 shares to 255,185 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,119 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

