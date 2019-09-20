As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted by $564,165 Its Stake; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Upped Its Position in Clean Harbors (CLH) by $13.69 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 192,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.92M, up from 931,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 218,633 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 161,634 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.06M, up from 156,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 401,557 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

