As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $23.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.25M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54M shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 32,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 55,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 631,857 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $183.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Roessner Karl A also sold $2.17 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02 million for 11.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 24,800 shares to 31,602 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.