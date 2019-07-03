As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose, Amarillo National Bank Raised Holding by $564,774; Strategic Advisors Upped Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Position by $495,000

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 370,975 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 587,429 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.9 FROM EUR 5.8; RATING HOLD; 11/05/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL RAISES SHORT POSITION IN AEGON TO 1.01%; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.60; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares to 21,226 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,194 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,221 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability. Tctc Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 10,200 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 105 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated stated it has 5,258 shares. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 12,783 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 12,790 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 5,463 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lpl, California-based fund reported 17,847 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 16,676 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Company reported 1,000 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 50,148 shares.