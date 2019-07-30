As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Stake by $2.65 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Smart Portfolios Has Raised Its Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 137,774 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 1.31M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,130 shares to 258,445 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 29,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,752 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.61M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 65,519 shares. Covington Advsr has invested 2.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hudson Valley Inc Adv has 34,757 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.53% or 298,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 10,276 shares. Eqis Mgmt holds 4,759 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 369,537 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.79% stake. Old Republic Intl Corporation accumulated 871,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 759,716 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. 225,666 are held by Dnb Asset Management As.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.07% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 8.12M shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com holds 16.56% or 1.11 million shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Advisors Asset Inc accumulated 33,707 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Century Inc has invested 0.35% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company holds 7,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motco reported 0.01% stake. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 0% or 2,193 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Field Main Bancorp holds 720 shares. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 20,740 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 198,000 shares to 283,636 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).