As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Stock Price Rose, Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Stake by $2.88 Million; Lord Abbett & Company Stake in Lear Com New (LEA) Upped as Valuation Declined

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 231,208 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Lear Corp Com New (LEA) by 32.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 217,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 899,070 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.01 million, up from 681,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Lear Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 467,523 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,700 shares to 148,900 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc Note 1.250 3/0 (Prn) by 47.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.85 million shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Nuveen Asset Llc holds 29,622 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lodge Hill Capital invested in 75,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 45,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 50,821 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 141,471 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). State Street accumulated 0.02% or 1.66 million shares. Enterprise Fin Service owns 90 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Federated Pa holds 0% or 13,065 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,219 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 862,157 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association invested in 97,937 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 151,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).