As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Share Value Declined, Mangrove Partners Trimmed by $2.88 Million Its Position; Brightcove (BCOV) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 233,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 255,760 shares traded or 79.51% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 524,131 shares traded or 12.60% up from the average. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.38 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

