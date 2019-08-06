As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Market Value Rose, Mangrove Partners Decreased Its Holding by $2.88 Million; As Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cullen Capital Management Cut Holding

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 273,288 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 55,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 114,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 169,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 2.84 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 30,770 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 16,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADRU’s Holdings Imply 13% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Weakness in Vodafone Looks Like a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard invested in 0.01% or 58,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 6.67 million shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability owns 817,045 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 166,194 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 336,000 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 14,900 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 24,108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 17,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Int Grp Incorporated reported 69,217 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 25,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 11,802 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). 93,405 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nypost.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” with publication date: August 04, 2019.