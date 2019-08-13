As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Market Valuation Rose, Mangrove Partners Has Trimmed Position; Staley Capital Advisers Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 4,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 440,374 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares to 175,069 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 56,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 548 shares. First State Bank accumulated 790 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 3,271 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 119 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Lc owns 7,037 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors invested in 45 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 4,002 shares stake. Tcw Gru owns 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187,564 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 816 shares. Centre Asset Ltd has 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 8,494 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. 21,214 are held by Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Da Davidson invested in 0.49% or 16,412 shares. 25,575 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. 1 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 166,194 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) or 11,200 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 24,108 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 10,809 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 35,459 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Strs Ohio owns 230,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech (Trc) owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 22,064 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Shell Asset Management Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). The New York-based Amer International has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT).