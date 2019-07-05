As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Has Cut Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.52 Million as Share Value Declined

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 182,303 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 78.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 47,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,272 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 60,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 2.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. $57,020 worth of stock was sold by Newell Joe on Friday, February 1. 7,800 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares with value of $273,433 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E.. On Thursday, June 27 DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.18B for 8.20 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $11.49M on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

