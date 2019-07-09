As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Valuation Declined, Birchview Capital LP Decreased Holding by $390,000; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Its Stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) as Share Price Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 747,211 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 762,456 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.79M for 8.81 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.