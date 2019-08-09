As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Value Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.95 Million; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lifted Its Smucker J.M. Co (SJM) Holding by $526,408 as Stock Declined

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Smucker J.M. Co (SJM) by 969.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Smucker J.M. Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.04. About 396,891 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 998,463 shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,853 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Comm holds 0.54% or 68,311 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 4,618 were reported by Davis R M. Somerville Kurt F has 0.12% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 5,234 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 0.12% or 5,336 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,710 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 11,452 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 0.18% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 202,885 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 42,999 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Lc reported 17,618 shares stake. Old Republic Corp holds 0.73% or 232,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 3,072 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Co Ltd holds 0.02% or 20,264 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $499,736 activity. Another trade for 13,975 shares valued at $538,736 was sold by Haqq Christopher.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 75 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 477,551 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 14 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 34,900 shares. 160,498 are held by Millennium Lc. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wasatch Inc has 0.18% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 25,709 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 6 shares. 3,329 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs.