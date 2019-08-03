As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Value Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Hussman Strategic Advisors Position in Urban Outfitters (URBN) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 868,082 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 101,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 2.06 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd has 6.05 million shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 13,912 shares. 112,925 were reported by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company. Edgestream Ltd Partnership holds 65,142 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 89 shares. 408,671 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 14,194 shares stake. Bb&T Corp invested 0.04% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated owns 14,200 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Thompson has 0.48% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 178,560 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.63% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 29.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $57.79M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 9,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 27,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 52,050 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.92 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 34,900 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 8,792 shares. Citigroup owns 15,156 shares. Synovus Fin invested in 159 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 370 shares. 19,188 were reported by Hightower Llc. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 525,571 shares. 193,461 were reported by Driehaus Mgmt Limited Company. Legal And General Grp Plc has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. $302,367 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Saturday, February 9. $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Haqq Christopher.