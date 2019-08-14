As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Highline Capital Management Decreased by $9.41 Million Its Stake; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shareholder Btim Lowered Holding by $551,096

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 742,271 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 328,518 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18 million, down from 333,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 7.08M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,408 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $193.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 18,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $94.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

