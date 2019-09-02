As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Value Declined, Birchview Capital LP Cut Stake; Peconic Partners Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Lifted by $18.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 724.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 144,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 164,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,288 are owned by Aqr Limited Liability Co. Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 89,778 shares. Art Advisors Ltd stated it has 6,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.05% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 145,530 shares. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Co Ma invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Citadel Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 15,317 shares. Luxembourg-based Artal Group Sa has invested 1.87% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Mackay Shields Llc reported 15,992 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 19,188 shares. Amer Group Inc invested in 26,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 19,942 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 12 West Management Lp has 0.51% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 158,700 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 7,504 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 14,276 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 19,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

