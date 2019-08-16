As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Has Cut Its Position; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 14.87M shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 836,659 shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 330,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Temasek (Private) accumulated 8.07% or 97.26M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 180,548 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 6,501 shares. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 5.62% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mackenzie Financial reported 16,894 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 10.70 million shares stake. Citigroup reported 0.05% stake. Trustmark Bank Trust Department holds 3,995 shares. Bruni J V And holds 2.29% or 1.05 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.48M shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. James Invest Research has 500 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.