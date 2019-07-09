As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.95 Million; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holding Held by Knighthead Capital Management Llc

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 5.73 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 618,667 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PG&E Urges Customers: Have a Safety First Fourth of July – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PG&E Corporation Stock Jumped 26% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,000 were reported by Taconic Advisors Limited Partnership. Clearbridge Limited Com owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 204 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 149,503 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The New York-based Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.30 million were reported by Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. 635,449 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs Inc. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Lc has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 1.18M shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 22,947 shares. Force Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 195,167 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27. $538,736 worth of stock was sold by Haqq Christopher on Monday, February 11. $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were sold by Newell Joe.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Merck KGaA’s MS med Mavenclad – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QEP Resources Inc (QEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.