As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined, Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Its Stake; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Share Price Declined, Boston Partners Trimmed by $16.92 Million Its Stake

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.71M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 831,775 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Boston Partners decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 331,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 27,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 359,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 861,104 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 469,351 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 64,899 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,591 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 426,806 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 477,551 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 20,240 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 19,942 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company owns 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.28M shares. Redmile holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 4.49 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 55,195 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Smithfield Company owns 181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 19,188 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 8,800 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 500,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $48.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.01 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).