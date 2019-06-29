As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Value Declined, Holder Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Stone Run Capital Upped Holding in Danaher (DHR) as Share Value Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 241,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 277,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, down from 518,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 566,115 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 3.78 million shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $1.97 million activity. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $273,433 was sold by Ciechanover Isaac E.. The insider Haqq Christopher sold $538,736.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Presentations Highlighting Next-Generation CAR T Platform and Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T Clinical Results at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara: Forecasting The Upcoming Clinical Binary Of Tab-Cel – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New chief at Atara Bio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $94.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% or 27,301 shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 294 shares. Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 19,600 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 6 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company owns 370 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.48M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,709 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Maverick Cap Limited holds 870,764 shares. 10,288 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Bridger Mngmt Llc holds 5.51% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 254,868 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.