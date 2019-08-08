As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Value Declined, Birchview Capital LP Cut Stake by $390,000; As Abb LTD (ABB) Share Value Declined, 13D Management Raised Position by $444,294

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 545,494 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 607,085 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 582,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.92M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 23/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says

