As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Its Holding; As Gsi Technology (GSIT) Stock Value Declined, Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 27,519 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.71 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 994,288 shares traded or 24.62% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $638,354 activity. Lasserre Didier sold $81,479 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 350,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $31.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).