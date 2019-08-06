As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Price Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.95 Million; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Value Rose While Guinness Asset Management LTD Increased Its Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 78,490 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 66,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.48 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 351,565 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $802,103 activity. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC. 13,975 shares valued at $538,736 were sold by Haqq Christopher on Monday, February 11.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

