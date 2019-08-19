As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Boosted Stake by $2.60 Million; Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Atika Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $5.02 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Marco Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Moore owns 135,830 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,562 shares. Blackrock holds 0.63% or 453.00 million shares. Pacific Global Investment Co holds 39,240 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 2.35M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 2.85M shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 36,115 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.39% or 92,969 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 345,562 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Moreover, S R Schill & Assocs has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,213 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.20 million shares. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc reported 1.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).