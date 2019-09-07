As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Annex Advisory Services Lifted Position by $320,788; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Water Island Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $637,952 as Shares Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 59,527 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 82,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 60,157 shares to 4,637 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 259,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,818 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 248,080 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 510,724 shares. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 187,054 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 1.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 266,852 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 10,548 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.51% or 24,315 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27.85M shares. Amica Mutual Insur Commerce reported 1.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dnb Asset As reported 803,493 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 106,196 shares. Kingfisher Ltd reported 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 23,750 are owned by Wedgewood Prtn. South Dakota Inv Council holds 986,832 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares to 5,219 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 43,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.29M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 283,811 shares in its portfolio. Clearline Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 114,970 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. 42,237 are held by Capital Impact Limited Liability Corp. Voya Investment Ltd holds 188,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 50,267 shares. Macquarie Group holds 173,460 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 30,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 49,517 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 9,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings Grp stated it has 829,207 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Starboard Value Limited Partnership owns 2.85% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.10M shares.