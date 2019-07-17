As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $8.23 Million; Share Price Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 49,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.51 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.15. About 2.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company holds 6,773 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,404 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa owns 4,296 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.16% or 7,009 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 2.60 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% stake. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd reported 1,810 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd invested in 24,024 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Kempner Capital Management has invested 0.87% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,750 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 28,060 shares stake. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability Com invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roundview Limited Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 6,090 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 11,819 shares. At Fincl Bank owns 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,454 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 272,003 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $225.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES) by 78,276 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $40.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 25,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

