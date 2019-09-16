As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Its Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Holding by $306,250; Stock Value Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 10.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) by 1134.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 30,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 33,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 84,187 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT FY EBITDA EU81.1M; 07/03/2018 CTT FY NET INCOME EU27.3M, EST. EU34.2M; 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS ADDRESSED MAIL TO DROP 5% TO 6% IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING REVENUE 697.9 MLN EUROS VS 695.1 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – CTT UNVEILS CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES FIRST TO SELECT BUSINESS CLASS HUMIDIFICATION ON A350XWB; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING EBITDA 89.9 MLN EUROS VS 119.5 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SETS GOAL FOR SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND STABLE RECURRING EBITDA LEVELS IN 2018

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln reported 129,914 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Lc invested in 407,479 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 13,825 shares. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pacific Global Mgmt owns 22,849 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.76% or 290,070 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has 8.29M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Mi invested in 392,791 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 1.81M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.99M are owned by Co Bank & Trust. Oakwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca owns 126,851 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Is A Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $40,769 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 1.35 million shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 426,494 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.43 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 259,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset has invested 0.22% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 12,000 were accumulated by Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa. Diversified stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Pictet Asset Management reported 3.05 million shares stake. Fund Mngmt has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). 799,700 are held by Real Services Llc. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 55,938 shares. Voya Invest Ltd invested in 21,812 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 1,177 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 13,200 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,153 shares to 26,868 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 365,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (ELI:CTT) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Promotes Brian M. Davis to President – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 04, 2019.