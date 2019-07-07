As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Increased Holding; Westchester Capital Management Stake in Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Boosted by $9.76 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.37 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 16/05/2018 – also NAI’s crt filing confirms @FoxBusiness reporting on @CBS looking to dismantle CBSboard: CBS’s latest actions “have forced NAI to consider exercising its rights.”; 17/05/2018 – SCOOP: next step in les moonves — shari redstone battle is that @CBS IGNORES national amusement’s announcement that its has changed bylaws to force a super majority vote to dilute shari’s interest and then file another suit; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.83% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co reported 7,439 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 53.13M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 66.33 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,929 shares. Yhb Advisors reported 30,379 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 29.88M shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Co owns 2.21 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Co owns 360,048 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whitnell And has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M Securities Inc reported 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 142,024 shares. Whittier stated it has 402,011 shares. Towercrest Cap Management accumulated 8,588 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation holds 0.51% or 87,775 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,902 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).