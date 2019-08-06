As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, National Investment Services Has Lifted Stake by $513,670; Wellington Shields & Company Continues to Hold Holding in International Business Machine (IBM)

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,104 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 26,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 21.53 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 3.54 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 458,814 shares. City Com Fl has 10,825 shares. 314,811 were reported by Agf Incorporated. Reliant Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M&T Bancshares Corp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.11% or 5,399 shares in its portfolio. Edmp has invested 1.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 493,996 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.52% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 8,181 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Nadler Fincl invested in 1,907 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,720 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,455 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,696 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,014 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).