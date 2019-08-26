As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Telos Capital Management Decreased Holding by $460,691; Water Island Capital Decreased Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 42,381 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 10.60 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $54.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,795 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Invesco Limited reported 240,523 shares. Glazer Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 364,283 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Pnc Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 45,952 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 60,760 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 75,973 shares. 90,727 are held by Systematic Limited Partnership. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 27,843 shares. Northern reported 395,497 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company owns 349,064 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 28,658 shares. Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 189,748 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd holds 392,021 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&Tâ€™s John Donovan Announces Plans to Retire – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers reported 28,944 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 256,238 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.41% stake. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.82M shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd holds 0.46% or 67,545 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 106,951 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 25,496 shares. C M Bidwell & Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 402,011 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Natl Bank N A has 83,295 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 5.45 million shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 7,168 shares. Drexel Morgan Co invested in 58,534 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 43,562 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.