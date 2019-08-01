As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Share Price Rose While Cleararc Capital Lifted Its Stake

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 211,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69B, up from 958,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 10.58M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $143.97. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

