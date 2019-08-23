As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 27,383 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 12,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 2.95 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ) by 29,782 shares to 45,597 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 66,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,563 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,379 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications holds 0.23% or 13,332 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,268 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.89 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Benin Mngmt Corp has 3.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Loudon Inv Management Limited Co owns 7,489 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 914,317 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 3,410 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 42,391 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust owns 100 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 1.81% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 112,839 shares. Haverford Tru Co reported 0.78% stake. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Com stated it has 33,376 shares.

