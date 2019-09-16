As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised Position in Urban Outfitters (URBN) by $59.06 Million as Valuation Declined

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 3421.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.86 million, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 3.17M shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

