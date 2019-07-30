As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Upped Position by $2.15 Million; Toth Financial Advisory Stake in Nike (NKE) Has Boosted by $327,012

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 3,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,644 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 5,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Telemus Capital Lc has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 96,188 shares. 6,706 were reported by Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com stated it has 222,784 shares. American Research And Management Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,758 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 1.17M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 22,318 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Invs has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 47,300 shares. 28,054 were accumulated by Shoker Invest Counsel. Howland Cap Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,831 shares. First Limited Partnership invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 56,544 shares. Montecito Bank & has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling And Yahnke invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 9,347 are held by Wealthquest Corporation.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 4.60M shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 17,557 shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Dba First Bankers holds 0.58% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,430 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.52% or 375,459 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Fincl Gp holds 0% or 71,831 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Gru Ltd has 12,860 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.43% or 25,240 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.22% or 45,518 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 46,810 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 63,185 were reported by Forte Ltd Llc Adv. Sageworth Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 9,431 shares. 3,400 are owned by Whitnell. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 29,369 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.