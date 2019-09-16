As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lifted by $495,000 Its Holding; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.20M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.19M, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 154,894 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 9.81M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates reported 522,655 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 200,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,148 shares. L & S Advisors accumulated 0.39% or 88,446 shares. 490,175 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Smith Moore & reported 1.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Transamerica Financial Advisors owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 246 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.96% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 220,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership has invested 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co has invested 17.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rbo And Co Ltd Co owns 26,915 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kbc Group Nv holds 1.88 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Communication Inc holds 2.57% or 136,959 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 20,610 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 86,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 43,693 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 40,381 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 78,890 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com holds 1.27% or 224,401 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 144 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.09% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 63,753 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 298,387 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,992 shares. Profund Llc accumulated 4,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 175,202 shares. Dorsal Lc holds 2.03% or 500,000 shares.