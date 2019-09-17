As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.79 Million as Stock Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 449,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, up from 438,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 22.74 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $186.6. About 6.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK ROLLING OUT BACKGROUND INFO FEATURE FOR NEWSFEED IN US; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 08/03/2018 – Facebook’s Ever-Growing Data Center Plans Reach Atlanta — Barron’s Blog

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C Z Us by 63,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Com holds 43,472 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Guardian Ltd Partnership invested in 19,349 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Acg Wealth has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Ptnrs Equity has 112,500 shares for 8.97% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company has 88,311 shares. Dupont Corporation reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvard Mgmt Incorporated reported 170,081 shares. Lord Abbett Company Llc has 345,050 shares. Heritage Investors Management owns 37,740 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. 20,308 were reported by Freestone Limited Liability. The Massachusetts-based Grimes And Inc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.22M were reported by First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Liability. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 2.56% or 10,000 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56,947 shares to 194,749 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,321 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthcare Lc reported 2,373 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 170,614 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc holds 311,646 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 40,274 shares. Foster & Motley has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Karp Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 0.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.73 million shares. Bollard Lc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dt Investment Prtnrs Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138,244 shares. 12,606 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca. Hexavest holds 1.25M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 67,778 were accumulated by Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested in 516,310 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 36,933 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 26,405 shares.