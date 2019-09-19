As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Upped Its Holding; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Wix.Com (WIX) as Market Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 227,746 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 175,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, up from 130,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 17.39 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,523 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 47,397 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 35,761 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 5,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 815,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Investors holds 0.03% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Lc reported 3.98% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,775 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 1.50M shares. 19,313 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 48,670 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 5,922 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 13,732 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Next Fincl Gru Incorporated accumulated 1,834 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).