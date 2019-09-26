As At&T (T) Stock Rose, M Holdings Securities Has Lowered Position; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) by $409,740

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 165,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 138,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 142,637 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 65,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,058 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 132,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 6.92 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TowerJazz Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results with Strong Organic Growth and Guides Third Quarter Revenue Increase with Continued Organic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tilray Q2 Beats on Revenue, Misses on Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower Semiconductor: Solid Business Selling At Distressed Prices – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tower Semiconductor Is A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz Announces Signing Three-Year Agreement Extension with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,186 shares to 29,887 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We don’t plan to sell DirecTV – AT&T COO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Get Your Ticket to the NFLX Stock Sequel – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T prepays, terminates $5.9B in term loans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

