As At T (T) Shares Rose, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Holding; Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Its Position in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 8.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Institutional Securities Rev $6.1B; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMITS $250B TO LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS BY 2030; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 20/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY INCOME SECURITIES INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 4, 2018; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 79,482 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 62,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 20.24 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cypress Cap Gru accumulated 0.95% or 147,621 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ckw Financial Gru stated it has 3,515 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.29% or 30.21M shares. Agf America accumulated 61,584 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Illinois-based Monetta Svcs has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 0.5% stake. Southeast Asset Advisors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 139,646 shares. L & S Advsr Inc invested in 0.07% or 17,137 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 184,155 shares. Parkside State Bank And has invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shikiar Asset Inc has invested 3.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

