As At T (T) Market Value Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Holding by $428,967; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Valuation Rose, Holder Raffles Associates LP Lowered Holding by $416,150

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 148,157 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,481 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 26.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares to 1,338 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,212 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roan Res Inc by 1.32M shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.