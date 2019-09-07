As At&T (T) Stock Rose, North American Management Has Increased Stake by $563,239; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 143,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 615,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 759,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 2.69M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 169,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Prns Lc has 1.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 131,996 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 19,545 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oarsman Capital invested in 42,027 shares. Savant Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 211,242 shares. Duff & Phelps Management invested in 2.21 million shares or 1.04% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh holds 18,688 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 14,730 were reported by Lbmc Ltd Liability Company. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Co accumulated 69,500 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4,096 shares. 63,747 were accumulated by Laffer Invs. 18,400 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Inc.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,465 shares to 125,761 shares, valued at $19.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,741 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,067 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $133.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH) by 509,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).