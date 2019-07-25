As At&T Com (T) Market Valuation Rose, Stralem & Co Has Lifted Its Position by $360,065; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Decreased Its Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 11,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 226,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 31.62 million shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 30,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,572 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 63,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 6.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE – INDIABULLS PROPERTIES PVT LTD, INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE CO PVT LTD HAVE BECOME 50:50 JV OF CO AND BLACKSTONE; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 25/03/2018 – President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese products could be delayed, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group said at the China Development Forum; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS MAIN GOAL IS `TO DO NO HARM’; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations, Helped by Fee Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 699 shares to 5,796 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,955 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 11,253 shares to 79,688 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 58,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).