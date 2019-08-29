As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Cut Its Stake by $994,294; Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Valuation Declined

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 6.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 32,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 547,894 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18 million, down from 579,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 21.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year's $2.05 per share. JNJ's profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year's $0.9 per share. T's profit will be $6.87B for 9.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

