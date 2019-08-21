As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased Holding by $9.38 Million

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 1.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 457,999 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.46M are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Cutler Counsel Llc reported 215,676 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Fragasso Group Incorporated Inc reported 19,333 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rdl, Virginia-based fund reported 30,628 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Connors Investor, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 330,635 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Liability Co has 2.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt holds 2.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.54M shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 2.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palouse Cap Mngmt has 207,630 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4,096 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 64,944 were accumulated by Summit Group Limited Co. Evercore Wealth Llc accumulated 100,557 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs accumulated 0.26% or 15,534 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 25,999 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,440 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Baldwin Limited Liability Com has invested 0.66% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.02% or 7,452 shares. Shaker Invs Lc Oh reported 19,120 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.33 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Alta Management Llc stated it has 15,940 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Co reported 21,349 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% or 45,445 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects reported 300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management), a New York-based fund reported 134,345 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 60,990 shares or 6.39% of its portfolio. Ami Asset holds 492,180 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mcf Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0% or 272 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 0.65% or 168,504 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 61,747 shares to 371,014 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.