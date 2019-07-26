As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Capital Investments Raised Its Position by $465,000; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Position in Eagle Materials (EXP) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 141,234 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 115,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 18.99 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares to 126,200 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 10,970 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 7,636 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 2.30M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv reported 13,430 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). United Cap Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 31,308 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Adage Cap Group Limited Liability Com holds 926,326 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Whittier Trust invested in 0.07% or 28,643 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 31,165 shares. Odey Asset Grp Ltd holds 1,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital invested in 2% or 1.79 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.1% or 10,595 shares in its portfolio.

