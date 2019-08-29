As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Has Lifted by $329,499 Its Position; Southport Management Has Lowered Air Lease (AL) Stake by $343.49 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 336,752 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 13.91M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.