As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.22 Million; South Street Advisors Has Boosted Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $1.25 Million; Stock Declined

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 103,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 599,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 495,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 16.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited owns 96,510 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 423,505 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability owns 774 shares. Baxter Bros holds 9,157 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 9,312 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 52,389 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 7.73M shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 341,076 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 56,656 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 267,911 shares. Art Advisors holds 96,100 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 57,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,697 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,069 shares to 52,025 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 625,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).