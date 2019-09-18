As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Qv Investors Has Cut Its Holding; Sony (Put) (SNE) Stock Rose While Nomura Holdings Has Lifted by $2.65 Million Its Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp (Put) (SNE) by 142.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 636,778 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Out EMI Music Publishing for About $2 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 27/04/2018 – ThaiCERT Seizes Hidden Cobra Server Linked to GhostSecret, Sony Attacks; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation receives a favorable Final Determination in United States ITC case against Sony Corporation; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS VALUATION OF EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING NOT REFLECTED YET IN THIS FY PROFIT OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Sony: EMI Music Publishing Rev Was $663M for Year Ended March 31

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 147,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.81M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.83 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 22.47 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 534,100 shares to 940,000 shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 83,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,791 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.77 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,775 shares to 159,310 shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).