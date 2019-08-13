As At&T (Call) (T) Share Value Rose, Masters Capital Management Has Upped by $21.86 Million Its Stake; Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Its Care.Com (CRCM) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 22.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc (CRCM) by 76.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 70,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 21,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, down from 91,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Care.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 288,503 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: "Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool" with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp (Call) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30,067 shares to 138,380 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Care.com Survey Finds Rising Cost of Child Care Is Causing Families to Save Less, Work Less, Spend Less, And Have Fewer Children – Business Wire" on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Have Insiders Been Selling Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Care.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 05, 2019.

