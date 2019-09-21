As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Lifted Stake by $495,000; Service Now (NOW) Market Value Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Has Raised Its Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 51,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, up from 49,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Actuant (NYSE:ATU) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Hess (NYSE:HES) Be Disappointed With Their 40% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Accredited has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Investment holds 1.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.17 million shares. 246,871 were reported by Miller Howard Invs Inc. The Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fairfield Bush And accumulated 66,488 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Nadler Grp accumulated 26,678 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clark Gp accumulated 939,974 shares. Woodley Farra Manion accumulated 163,867 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Delaware holds 0.1% or 47,359 shares. Utd Fire Gp invested 1.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strs Ohio reported 4.86 million shares stake. Washington accumulated 465,766 shares. West Coast Ltd Llc stated it has 11,466 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs says the market is about to get wild in October – CNBC” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.