As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Sandler Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) as Shares Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 11,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 199,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 30.61 million shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, down from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 2.13 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 27/03/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Tennessee Hospitals to West Tennessee Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO MAKE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UP TO $1.93B NOTES; 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT- Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 13 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CEO Wayne Smith bets more than $3M of his own cash on CHS turnaround – Nashville Business Journal” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “17% Return, Near-Term Debt Opportunity With Community Health Systems 2020 Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community Health Q2 top line down 7%; cash flow improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,550 activity. Shares for $320,000 were bought by Ely James S. III on Friday, May 17.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 70,780 shares to 219,593 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Content Moves Make Sense – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,525 shares to 5,384 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,455 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).